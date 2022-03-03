Fake Gold Racket Busted In Tezpur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, March 2: A team of Sonitpur Police led by Simanta Pathak, IC Borghat out post arrested one fake gold seller on Monday. As police sources said the accused was identified as Rafiqul Islam (22) of Kurkani village under Tezpur police station. He was caught red handed with four pieces of fake gold which he was trying to sell to a party as real.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, relying upon source information a police team led by Sudhanya Suklabaidya deputy superintendent of police (B) alongwith with IC Borghat police out post and staff of Salonibari police out post conducted a raid against illegal gambling at Rupkuriha Salmara village under Salonibari out post area. The police apprehended three gamblers namely Salam Uddin (29), Zalim Uddin (31) and Inamul Haque (32) of Rupkuriha area.