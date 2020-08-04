Fake gold trader arrested at Haiborgaon Dhing gate

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 4: Acting on a tip off, Nagaon Haiborgaon police arrested one fake gold trader on Monday night from Haiborgaon Dhing gate area. Police subsequently recovered INR2.5 lakhs in cash from the trader.

According to sources, the arrested trader has been identified as Kasem Ali of Lakhimpur district. Sources claimed that Kasem earned the cash by selling fake gold to someone near at Dhing gate. Police registered a case in this regard and started investigation into the entire episode.