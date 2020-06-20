Fake news: Immediate action against web portals, social media

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: State chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Friday directed to keep a strict vigil on news web portals and social media in view of rapid rise in fake news and false news shared by such digital platform.

Krishna also directed to take immediate action under the cyber crime laws against news web portals and social media users.

The chief secretary held a discussion on the rapid increase of news web portals in the state in his office on Friday in the presence of commissioner and secretary (information and public relations) Preetom Saikia and director Anupam Choudhury.

“It has come to the notice of the government that most of the times, some news web portals have been involved in disseminating fake, false and fabricated news which have misled the general public,” an official release here said.

“Besides, there is a huge possibility of these having an adverse effect particularly on the upcoming generation. False information and fake news circulated in news web portals and social media may always cause harm to our society,” the release said.

“Moreover, it is also observed that social media platforms are being exploited by many for the purpose of vested interest and spreading false and fake news,” it added.