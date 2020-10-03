Fake nurse caught at JMCH

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 2: A fake nurse caught at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) has been arrested by police here on Friday.

The woman who had said that she was Anju Gogoi of Joysagar, Sivasagar district was later identified as Arifa Begum of Mariani, Jorhat district.

Police source said that the woman wearing the white uniform of a nurse had been spotted in different sections of the hospital in the past few days.

The source said that she had been seen moving suspiciously in the gynaecology section of the hospital on Friday. When questioned by other nurses about where she came from and where she had trained, she gave wrong answers.

She was immediately caught and taken to the nursing superintendent’s office and then handed over to the police at JMCH outpost.

A nurse said that though Arifa had aroused suspicion in the past few days she had always managed to avoid the other nurse’s questions by starting to talk to patients or by walking into some ward or the other.

The nurse alleged that the imposter was either looking to pilfer things or was part of a bigger gang who kidnapped new-born. Police said that investigation was on to what the motive was.