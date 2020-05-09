Family friend of Dr Sailo fourth time positive

2020 stranded students return to Meghalaya

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, May 8: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed that the result of the fourth test of the family friend of Dr John Sailo, the lone COVID-19 victim of the state, is still positive.

He has appealed to the patient and the residents to not panic stating that there were similar cases in other states of the country where the patients were tested 6 times to get a negative result.

The fourth test was conducted again after three days of third test as per the norms of World Health Organization (WHO) and guidelines of both the Centre and the state.

Tynsong further said the patient was in good condition.

The positive patient was retested and unfortunately, the result is still positive. We have to again do a retest for the fifth time after three days on May 11,” a senior official said on Friday.

Meghalaya has so far registered 12 COVID-19 positive cases.

The deadly virus has claimed the state’s first COVID-19 positive patient, who passed away on April 15. The 10 other patients have become negative for COVID-19 now.

Meanwhile, till Friday 2020 students, who were stranded in various parts of North East, have to returned to Meghalaya.