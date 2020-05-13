Fancy Bazaar declared as containment zone

10 people came into direct contact with COVID-19 patient

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: Altogether 10 people, including two doctors and owner, manager and workers of a potato godown at Fancy Bazaar came into contact with Mangu Sahani, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The man, who works at a potato storage facility hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu told media persons that the people who had come into direct contact with the patient have been identified. Administration has contacted the two doctors and is taking necessary measures.

“We are taking their samples first. We will send them to facility quarantine if needed,” Pegu said.

It has also come to light that several people from Changsari under Kamrup (Rural) district had come into contact with Mangu Sahani. Authorities have stepped-up to take appropriate measures for those who had come into direct contact with the patient.

On Monday, Guwahati reported two new COVID-19 positive cases—one a patient at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who originally hails from Morigaon.

On the other hand, Mangu Sahani a worker at a godown at Fancy Bazaar tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared the area encircling Hotel Rajkamal as containment zone on Tuesday.

The district authority also shut down the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Market Complex falling over Tarun Ram Phukan Road which is under notified containment zone. The entire activities of the market complex have been prohibited with immediate effect from Tuesday.

The boundaries of the containment zone will be MG Road on the north, Tarun Ram Phukan Road on the south, SRCB Road on the east and MS Road on the west.

In his order, the deputy commissioner and chairman of district disaster management authority (DDMA) of Kamrup (M) district prohibited entry and exist of any unauthorized into the containment zone till the area is declared safe as per guidelines of ministry of health and family welfare.

The order also prohibited the movement of any unauthorized Individual and vehicle within the area with immediate effect.

All statutory and other directions regarding maintenance of social distancing will be strictly enforced in the sealed area, the order stated.

This order is made under the regulations “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020” and shall be effective from 10-00 AM of 12 May, 2020 until further order.

Meanwhile, 20 family members of Amarjyoti Deka, who tested positive for COVID-19, were put under home quarantine till May 25.

Deka, who hails from Monoha village under Jagiroad police station in Morigaon district. He has been undergoing treatment at neurological department of GMCH since April 24.

His mother and wife were also present with him at the GMCH.

In Hailakandi district, 42 persons coming from outside have been screened in Hailakandi on Tuesday.

50 persons have been put under home quarantine. The results of 21 swab samples from SMC&H are awaited. Four swab results have turned out to be negative on Tuesday. Altogether 285 swab results have turned out to be negative with one succumbing to COVID-19.