Fancy Bazar turns to hotspot, 15 test positive

State’s COVID-19 tally goes up to 79, KCC calls for 3-day shutdown in Fancy Bazar ** 3 areas declared as containment zones

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: The city’s business hub Fancybazar turned to a COVID-19 hotspot on Wednesday after 15 more people tested positive on the same day breaking all earlier records of the state.

This was considered to be the major coronavirus strikes in the state two days after a migrant labourer Mangru Sawhney tested positive for the killer virus on Monday.

Now, the total number of positive cases in the state has touched 79, including two deaths.

“Alert ~ 15 persons are tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. All are related to patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar, who tested + recently. All under quarantine and please dont panic,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

They have been identified as: Sunil Roy (28), Prabhat Anand (25), Lakharo Nisab (40), Sanjeet Kumar (24), Sipu Jan Nishad 57, Sumit Kumar (22), Ajay Kumar (32), Sankar Saha (22), Subodh Kumar (49, Mukesh Singh (40), Goni Keward (60), Bindeswar Thakur (30(, Prabin Kumar Rao (28), Krishna Kumar Gupta (32) and Biswanath Sha (34).

All of them were under quarantine after Sawhney, a labourer at a potato godown tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. They came into direct contact with Sawhney.

“They do not have travel history, but all of them came in contact with the drivers of some trucks carrying potato to a city godown,” Sarma told reporters after visiting the MMCH on Wednesday night.

“Altogether 32 people who have come to contact with Mangru Sawhnehy, have been put on quarantine in a house. We hoped six of them would test positive. But the numer increased to 15,” Sarma said.

Two doctors and owner, manager and workers of a potato godown at Fancy Bazar also came into contact with Sawhney, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu said on Tuesday that the people who had come into direct contact with the patient have been identified. Administration has contacted the two doctors and is taking necessary measures.

“We are taking their samples first. We will send them to facility quarantine if needed,” said Pegu.

Several people from Changsari in Kamrup (Rural) district had come into contact with Mangu Sawhney. Altogether swaps of 144 people of a Changsari-based potato godown had been sent for test, sources said adding that results were expected by Thursday night.

Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared the area encircling Hotel Rajkamal as containment zone. The district administration also shut down the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Market Complex falling over Tarun Ram Phukan Road which is under notified containment zone. Kumarpara, Fatasil and Santipur have been declared as containment zones.

The entire activities of the market complex have been prohibited with immediate effect.

However, the whereabouts of two rickshawalas who brought to Mangru Sawhney to MMCH on Monday, is not known. A team of police and health workers are trying to trace them out in various parts of the city, sources said.

Earlier, one COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in the city taking the total number of recovered patients to 39. The patient was discharged from the hospital after testing negative successively.

As the cases of coronavirus increases in the city, Kamrup Chamber Of Commerce urged all business communities, traders, offices and residence of the area to shut down their business establishments and offices with immediate effect for next three days for the safety of the society and sanitization purpose.

In a statement here Wednesday night, KCC president MP Jain urged for closure of all shops, business establishments and offices in the areas of TRP Road, Kedar Road , MG Road, HB Road, Chamber Road MS Road, MM Road, SRCB Road & all internal road connected to these roads for safety of the people and the society.

“I also request to kindly take care of your entire family, employees for the safety of all of them. If necessary, self check up should be done of all the people living in this area. I also suggest please inform all the labours of your shops to stay at their own homes and not to come to the market for work now tonight itself. They should also be advised to get themselves checked,” Jain said in the statement.

“I suggest if any problem is felt, you may talk to neighbouring police station for solving the problem through the Administration, he added.

With the new cases the state has now 79 COVID-19 positive cases including 22 cases from Kamrup (Metro), 11 from Cachar district, nine from Golaghat district, six each from Morigaon and Goalpara districts, five each from Dhubri and Bongaigaon districts, four from Nalbari district, three from Jorhat district, two each from Karimganj and Kamrup districts and one each from South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Hailakandi and Kokrajhar district.