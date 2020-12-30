Farewell meeting held for outgoing teachers

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 30: A farewell meeting was held at Dakhin Nagsankar HS with Bhabani Sarma, the president of the School Management and Development Committee in the chair on Wednesday.

Notably, the meet was held for Biren Kumar Nath and Geetanjali Mahanta, the two outgoing teachers of Dakhin Nagsankar HS who, during the occasion, recalled fond memories of the bygone days.

Chandra Kanta Sarma, retired headmaster of the school; Punya Nirola, Phaninra Upadhyaya, Punyada Devi, Tarabir Bhujel, Ballav Chapagain all appreciated the educational contributions of the retired teachers in the meeting held at the auditorium of the school. Later, both the teachers were also felicitated.