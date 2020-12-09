Farida Ahmed receives doctorate degree

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Dec 9: Farida Ahmed, Assistant Professor of Barpeta law college from Maurigaon near Mandia of the Baghbar constituency in Barpeta district has been awarded a doctorate degree (PhD) by Guwahati University for her research book entitled “An Analytical Study on Prison Administration in India and the Human Rights of Prisoners with Special Reference to District Jail of Barpeta, Assam”.

Ahmed, the first female law degree holder in the Baghbar constituency and is the daughter of Abdul Barek and Sufia Begum and daughter in law of Alhaj Abdul Jalil Mirda and Habija Khatun of Chituli village in Jania. It is to be mentioned that she conducted the research under the supervision of Dr Jyoti Prasad Bara, Principal, College of Law, Guwahati University.