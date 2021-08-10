Farmers face scarcity of fertilisers in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 9: At a time when the government is beating drums for massive production of crops, the farmers in Kokrajhar district are facing severe scarcities of urea fertilisers while cultivating Sali Paddy crops across the entire district.

Even though this season is regarded as a peak time for Sali Paddy crops, yet farmers in Kokrajhar district are facing scarcities of urea fertiliser and government support from the agricultural department.

As per source, there is a requirement of 300 metric ton (MT) of urea fertiliser in Kokrajhar district, but this season they have received only 119 metric ton Urea from the government supply for distribution among the farmers.

Farmers alleged that the government and concerned wholesale stockists have stopped distributing the Urea fertilisers since a few months and accordingly farmers are facing hardships and scarcities of fertilisers which is the need of the hour to produce good crops.

It is to be mentioned here that there is only one wholesale stockist in Kokrajhar district and it fails to distribute the fertilisers properly.

Stockist wholesale of Kokrajhar, Nasir Ali Sheik said that as urea production has been low in the main production centre, the districts are receiving nominal amounts of urea. He said that in Kokrajhar district itself there is a requirement of 300 MT Urea, but they have received only 119 MT Urea fertiliser.

Meanwhile, district agricultural officer Kokrajhar, Hari Boro has admitted that the district has not received sufficient stock of Urea from the government. He said that farmers are facing hardships and scarcities of Urea fertiliser in this Sali season due to insufficient supply from the government. He informed that district agricultural officials have been placing demands to the concerned authorities to make sufficient supply of Urea fertiliser to distribute among the farmers in Kokrajhar district.