Farmers in KA face hardship as produces begin to rot

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 12: The vegetable cultivators in Karbi Anglong are facing hardship due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prices of vegetables have skyrocketed but at the same time the vegetables that are produced in the district are going to waste due to the transportation bottleneck arising out of the lockdown. Tonnes of vegetables have begun to rot and as a result had to be thrown away unsold.

In Diphu the prices of vegetables have risen by 50% to 100%. Potatoes per kg that was sold in retail at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg before the lockdown are being sold at Rs 30per kg. Likewise, cabbage is sold at Rs 40 per kg which was sold at Rs 30 before the lockdown. Chili is being sold at Rs 120 to Rs 200per kg which was sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Tomatoes, the common vegetable in every Indian’s home, have no buyers even at Rs 3 a kg when the farmers themselves sell them, but at the same time it is being sold at Rs 40 a kg in Diphu. The end result is that the farmers in the twin hill districts are suffering and many are in dread of repaying their loan.

In Bakaliaghat area there are many farmers who earn their livelihood from cultivating vegetables. Among others they cultivate tomato, cabbage and cucumber.

Nimai Sinha, a tomato cultivator of Natun Basti, Bakalia rues the damage of his harvested crop. He said “My tomatoes have got damaged as the markets have not opened. I have taken KCC loan to cultivate vegetables but how can I pay back my loan now.”

Satyaranjan Sinha, another cultivator of same village said he had lost lakhs of rupees. There are many farmers whose crop of tomatoes and cabbages have gone bad in the hill district.

Among them are Paresh Das, Hejuram Das, Noni Das, Sankar Das, Harekrishna Singh and hundred others and they are facing a difficult time now.

The cultivators are agitated and said that the Agriculture Department under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has done nothing for their relief. They hope that the Agriculture Ministry will have something for them.

On the other hand in Bakalia market the prices of essentials have risen. Potatoes are being sold at Rs 1900 per 100kg which was sold at Rs 1300 to Rs 1400 before the lockdown. The price of masoor dal has been hiked by Rs 5 to ten per kg. A trader in Bakalia market said the whole sellers have hiked the prices so he have no choice but to increase the retail price.

In Bokajan sub-division, in the first ten days of the lockdown, the vegetables have got rotten as the markets were suddenly shut down. The retailers as well as the farmers are the sufferers here. But it has now stabilised but the prices of vegetables are jack up by 50% to 80%, although the consumers are now buying locally produced organic vegetables.

In Baithalangso, West Karbi Anglong, some of the vegetable farmers are selling them directly to the consumers as before at the same prices before the lockdown.