Farmers protest over lifting of ban on local pig farming

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 23: Dibrugarh district pig farmers Association on Wednesday staged a protest over lifting of ban on local pig farming at Deputy Commissioner’s office in upper Assam Dibrugarh. Due to the ban on local pig farming, the unemployed youth associated with the business are having a rough time. Pranab Hatimuria, president of Dibrugarh district pig farmers Association said, “For the last seven month our local pig farmers had their business due to African Swine fever and the district administration has instructed us not to rear pig and sell pig meat in the market. From then the pig farmers are having a tough time to run their family. We have asked District administration for compensation but till date the poor pig farmers have not received any compensation from the government.”

However, the inter-district import of pig has also been banned after the African Swine fever. The African Swine fever had killed many pigs in Assam and the farmers associated with the business fetched huge losses. “On Tuesday we learnt that from other states pigs were brought to Assam through a train route. We have immediately informed police about the matter and reheated them to stop such activity. Our local farmers are having losses due to the ban and now pigs are coming from other states which is not good for the indigenous farmers associated with the business,” Hatimuria added. Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district pig farmers Association submitted a memorandum to Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal through Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha regarding the matter.