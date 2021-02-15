FASTags mandatory to cross toll plaza from today

By: Dibya J Borthakur

RAHA, Feb 14: Vehicles without FASTags can’t pass through toll gates of the state from Monday as electronic toll collection system FASTag will become mandatory for all vehicles from Monday.

The state has seven toll gates and seven more toll gates are to be set up in different districts soon.

The FASTag will be necessary while travelling across the country and will also be required while crossing any toll plazas throughout the country’s national highways.

The FASTag sticker is attached to the windshield of a car and uses the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. The sticker is pasted on the inside of the windshield of the car and resembles a bar code. RFID developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) enables the driver of the car to pass through the FASTag readers installed overhead at toll plazas. As the vehicle passes beneath the detector, the RFID code gets detected and the necessary toll amount is deducted from the minimum pre-paid balance.

The government had initially set the deadline for the mandatory fitment of FASTag for all vehicles in the country from January 1, 2021 but the implementation was delayed and toll plazas continued collecting money manually too.

Several banks like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and IDFC First Bank are issuing FASTags.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on February 10 that it is not required to maintain a minimum amount in FASTag wallet.

FASTags help in seamless collection of toll tax without the need of stopping at toll plazas. The use of RFID technology helps in collecting taxes without the need of handling cash by toll booth employees and negates waiting time in toll booths. It also stops unnecessary queuing at the toll booths.

The cost of FASTags depends upon two factors – class of vehicle (car, jeep, van, bus, truck, light commercial vehicles, construction machines) and bank from where the FASTag is being purchased from. Different banks may have different pricing policies regarding issuance fees and security deposits. Currently, purchasing FASTag on PayTM will cost Rs. 500 – out of which Rs. 250 is the refundable security deposit.

“The vehicles without FASTags will be stopped at the toll booths and asked them to affix the same from tomorrow,” NHAI regional officer Alok Kumar told ‘The Hills Times’.

“If any vehicles found without FASTags, the same will not be allowed to cross the toll booths and the vehicle owners might face troubles during their journey till FASTags is affixed,” Kumar said.

He clarified that cash payments or any other payment methods will not be accepted at the toll booths from Monday.

“Currently, FASTags contribute 55 to 60 per cent of shares to the total toll payments in the state. The government aims to increase this to 100 per cent. Hence, it will not extend the deadline to get FASTags beyond February 15,” he said.

“Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas as fee payment would be done electronically,” Kumar further said referring to the advantage of using FASTags.

The regional officer informed that the NHAI has removed the mandatory threshold amount for FASTag account which a user was required to pay in addition to the security deposit for passenger segment vehicles. Now a FASTag user will be allowed to pass through the toll plaza, if the FASTag account balance is non-negative which was earlier not possible.

“The move is aimed at faster FASTag penetration, ensuring seamless traffic and cutting the delays at toll plazas,” he added.