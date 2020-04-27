Fate of BTC to be decided today, Guv rule likely

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 26: The decision on holding of elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be finalised by the state cabinet on Monday, the state health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday even as several political parties have demanded Governor’s rule in the BTC as the term of the council will expire on Monday.

“Governor is the constitutional head of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. He will finalise the decision on holding of election to the council,” Sarma told reporters here during a visit to the BTAD headquarters.

Pradesh BJP president Rankjeet Kumar Dass has advocated for dissolution of the council and demanded that Governor should take over the administration of BTC.

“The term of an Autonomous Council can be extended in some particular situation and circumstances. But there is no such situation in the BTC. The election was scheduled for April 4, but was postponed for coronavirus pandemic. Half of the electoral process has been already completed. Therefore there is no reason for extension of the council. Governor should take over the council now,” Dass told a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday.

Hagrama Mohilary led- Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which is an ally of BJP-led government in Assam, has demanded election to the council and said that the government should extend the term of the council if it fails to hold the elections on time.

The BPF has been in power of BTC since the first election in 2005.

Senior BPF leader and state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma offered two option – to hold elections immediately or to extend the term of the council for six months.

Pramod Boro led United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), which has been demanding dissolution of the BTC demanded Governor’s rule in BTC after April 27. Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) has also demanded Governor Rule in BTC after April 27.