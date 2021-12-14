Father Kills 11-Year-Old Girl in Guwahati

HT DESK

An 11-year-old girl child has been killed at Gosaigaon in the city’s Boragaon area under the Garchuk police station.

It is suspected that the father of the child was behind the murder.

The victim has been identified as Asha Boro. The murder came to light only when the mother of the girl came home on Sunday evening.

Parbati Boro, the mother of the girl, went out for some work on Sunday and she found her home locked.

As per reports, a liquor bottle and rope have been recovered near the body of the girl.

It is suspected the father of the girl, identified as Balbahadur Vishwakarma alias Balen Chetri has fled after murdering the teen.

The victim girl, who was good in her studies, was studying in Class IV.