Father, stepmother held for murdering son

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 9: A man and his wife have been arrested on charges of killing their son at Meleng Barkhelia under Lahdoigarh police outpost in the district on Tuesday morning.

A police source said that Phanidhar Bora and his wife (reportedly his third wife), Horu Mai Dutta Bora had murdered his son, Kakumoni Bora with an axe on the night of October 31 and buried the body inside a septic tank.

Police said that on receiving news of the missing boy, they searched the premises of Phanidhar Bora on Sunday night and found the body buried in the septic tank, covered with a concrete slab.

The police source said that today the arrests were made in the presence of a magistrate.

Phanidhar confessed to the murder of his son with an axe after he was allegedly manhandled by his son, who was in an inebriated state.

He said that Kakumoni, who was his second son, demanded money from him that night to celebrate Diwali and had even tried to throttle him on being refused.

Neighbours told reporters that they had heard an altercation on the night of October 31 and Kakumoni crying out for his mother twice before total silence descended.

Phanidhar said that he had dragged the body to the septic tank with the help of his wife, lifted the slab with a bamboo and then dumped and buried the body before covering it with the slab again.

He further said that as Kakumoni was a vagabond and so he thought that nobody would be bothered to ask his whereabouts.

