FBBWAA submits memorandum against suspension of mining

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 13: Federation of Barua Buddhist Welfare Association of Assam submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister of Assam through the SDO(Civil) Margherita on Saturday, regarding the sudden suspension of mining operations at Tirap Colliery NEC Coal India limited Margherita since June 3.

Subhash Barua and Sibu Talukdar both President and Secretary General of FBBWAA said that NEC Coal India limited Margherita is the lifeline of the people of Margherita Sub Division and its surrounding areas but the sudden suspension of mining operations has brought darkness at Margherita Sub Division.

Sibu Talukdar said that NEC Coal India limited was nationalized in the year 1973 and since then the NEC has given immense contribution to the state exchequer and through its CSR, many development activities were also carried out at Margherita Sub division and its surrounding areas.

“We demand Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal to talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Coal Minister so that NEC is immediately reopened at Tirap Colliery and other Collieries of NEC Margherita,” said added Talukdar.