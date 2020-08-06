Fear grips Kokrajhar as citizens wary of mass transmission

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 6: The tally of positive COVID-19 cases in Kokrajhar touched 812 on Thursday with reports of 45 fresh positive cases including 5 from the office of Joint Director of Health Services itself.

Among the 812 positive cases, 299 are active in the district till filing of this report. Meanwhile, citizens from the greater Beswargaon area have expressed concern of mass transmission from working labours engaged at the construction site at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital at Beswargaon in Kokrajhar district.

At least 45 labours were detected positive from the construction site on August 2 and 5. Notably, all the positive cases hailed from different remote places of Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

Local peoples in the area alleged that the construction authorities have not taken any safety measures while engaging labours in the construction sites. Citizens urged the district administration and health department to take stern measures to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in the area.