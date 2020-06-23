Fear psychosis grips agri varsity

Parents of Jorhat COVID positive join the group

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 22: Parents of the 29-year-old youth who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday following which Jorhat got its first containment zone at Sonari Gaon, have tested positive on Monday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed that the mother and father of Lakhyajit Bordoloi have tested positive.

“Till Sunday, 221 people have been identified as primary and secondary contacts of Lakhyajit Bordoloi. The father, Sarat Chandra Bordoloi is an employee of irrigation office. The employees who have come in contact with the positive case will be placed in quarantine and tested,” the DC further said.

Bordoloi has been sent to JMCH for treatment.

Bordoloi’s wife who is engaged in a project at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) on ad hoc basis and also lives in the old campus with her brother and mother, had attended a birthday party with Lakhyajit at her neighbour’s residence, Kumud Chandra Burahgohain putting the family at risk. The six member Burahgohain family has also been home quarantined by the district administration.

The Academic Council meeting to be held at Assam Agricultural University had also been cancelled due to the fear factor.

The brother of Lakhyajit’s wife also works as a staff in the College of Community Science located in AAU old campus.

Bordoloi who had gone to Diphu recently for work was suffering from fever and had himself gone to JMCH to get himself tested.

At the hospital he had been advised to remain in home quarantine but he had ignored this order and even attended a marriage party in the neighborhood putting several people at risk. He had also gone and stayed overnight in a house in Cinnamara area, the family has also been home quarantined by the district administration.