Female elephant electrocuted

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: A female lactating elephant died due to electrocution at Dholagaon Pathar in Golaghat district in the wee hours on Sunday. The elephant aged about 18 got electrocuted at about 4 am. Signs of burning due to electrocution were prominent.

“A electric post of 11KV line was found tilted near the carcass. Perhaps it got tilted due to brushing of body in the post. Electric lines were hanging from 6 ft height,” said a forest official who rushed to the place of occurrence after getting the information from local people.

A post mortem is being carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the jumbo’s death.