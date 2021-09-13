Female ULFA-I cadre arrested

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 12: A female cadre of ULFA-I was arrested by a joint team of police and Assam Rifles at Tinkupani Reserve Forest near Assam-Arunachal border on Sunday.

The female ULFA-I cadre have been identified as – Purnima Bora (37) alias Mitu Assam. She hails from Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

Tinsukia police with 19th battalion of Assam Rifles launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs and apprehended Bora from Tinkupani Reserve Forest under Jagun police station along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to police, Purnima Bora aka Mitu Assam came out of Myanmar camp for health reasons.

Tinsukia SP Debojit Deori said, “We have arrested the female ULFA-I cadre in a joint operation from Tinkupani Reserve Forest. Her health condition is bad and she is now undergoing treatment. She joined the outfit in 2002.”

“Right now we cannot say much about the female cadre because she is under treatment. Till now, many woman ULFA cadres have returned to mainstream after facing numerous problems in the camp,” Deori said.

Sources said she was sent back from ULFA-I camp after her health deteriorated.

Many women from village had joined ULFA-I, but most of them have returned to their native village and living a peaceful life.

In 2018, 19 years old Kick-boxer Karishma Mech joined ULFA. She hails from Phaneng village under Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district.