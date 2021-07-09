Fertiliser prices rising drastically in Darrang 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent.
MANGALDAI, July 8: The small and marginal farmers of Darrang district have been suffering a lot due to inadequate supply of fertilisers especially in this peak time of tilling and sowing of seeds. It has been alleged that a section of officers of the district agriculture department are creating the artificial scarcity of fertilisers in the district. This has in-turn increased the rates of fertiliser manifolds.
They have urged the concerned department to look into the matter immediately. They opined that at a time when the government has been boasting about working for the farmers, such exorbitant prices of fertilisers is unacceptable.
