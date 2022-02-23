Field Day On Rapeseed Observed In Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 22: Nagaon district Agriculture department observed ‘Field Day’ on rapeseed – mustard crop demonstration at Baligaon village near Sensuwa on Monday.

The rapeseed – mustard crop demonstration programme was initiated by the district Agriculture department under Assam Agri Business and Rural Transformation Project (APART) for the fiscal year 2021 – 2022 with the financial assistance of the World Bank.

In a release, it was stated that the district Agriculture department covered around 211.50 hectares crop land of the district under the scheme in which the department concerned took the direct technological support as well as other scientific cultivation methods from ICMR and Bharatpur in Rajasthan based DRMR to conduct the demonstrative cultivation of rapeseed mustard crop.

District agriculture officer Tarun Hazarika graced the occasion as chief guest while Ashok Kumar Sarma, the chief scientist of Rajasthan based DRMR and Dr Girindra Hazarika, former director of Assam Agriculture University were present in the programme as special invitees.

While addressing the programme, Tarun Hazarika, DAO, Nagaon urged the farmers’ community to come ahead to avail the benefits and other facilities of ongoing various agricultural schemes sponsored by the Union government as well as the state government so that the community could be self-dependent and also could boost the state economy.