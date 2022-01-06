Field Gear Provided to Staff Members of Majuli Forest Division

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: As part of its sustained efforts to extend support and complement the efforts of government agencies to conserve the region’s wildlife resources and habitats, premier biodiversity research and conservation organisation, Aaranyak on Tuesday provided field gear to over 26 frontline staff members of Majuli Forest Division.

Essential field gear such as raincoats, chargelights, jungle boots and sweaters were distributed to the forest staff members at a function held at Sri Sri Madhavdev Kristi Kendra, Garamur of Majuli district in presence of Divisional Forest Officers (DFO), Jayram Borah (DCF) who also chaired the programme. The chargelights and raincoats were sponsored by Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited (KEPL), while the sweaters were financed by US Fish and Wildlife Service. The field boots were sponsored by David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Addressing the function, the DFO Jayram Borah conveyed special thanks to Aaranyak for taking the initiative and for extending support to the forest staff who are working relentlessly to protect the rich biodiversity of the division. The forest staff often faces various challenges while exercising their duties in the Majuli area. The field gears provided by Aaranyak shall assist these frontline forest staff to deliver their best to contribute towards conservation of wildlife and their habitats in this river island in Assam.

Dr Dilip Chetry, vice president of Aaranyak and Niranjan Bhuyan represented Aaranyak in the event.