Film ‘Aei Maatite’ screened at remote Assam village

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: At a time when Assam is witnessing some unfortunate incidents of superstitions, Nalbari district administration has tied up with Angeekar Films to create awareness against the deadly menace of witch hunting by screening an Assamese feature film ‘Aei Maatite’ at rural places. Under this initiative, the film was screened at Bamunbari Village of Tihu on Monday.

Talking about the initiative, Nalbari deputy commissioner Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury said, “Aei Maatite with a strong social message will definitely influence the people to create an environment free from superstition and social evils. A must watch movie for a healthy society. The movie touches the root of the problem and guides us to eradicate this negative element from the society. The film and Nalbari district administration’s aim are exactly the same, which is to create a superstition free society.”

Film’s Director Dr Sitanath Lahkar said, “As the film is based on witch hunting issue, which is affecting people in rural areas and smaller towns, we were particularly interested to take it to as many places as we can. It is really encouraging to see that Nalbari district administration has come forward to screen the film at a remote village with the sole motive to aware people against superstition and create scientific temperament in the society. We wish that more such shows will be organised in other districts too in coming days to make a difference on the ground.”