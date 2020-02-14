Filmfare Awards: Madhuri, Karan Johar, Ranveer, Ayushmann, Vicky Kaushal arrive in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 14: The wait is finally over. The first set of Bollywood stars have arrived in the city for the Filmfare Awards 2020.

Starting from Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan,Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khuranna along with his wife Tahira Kashyap reached Guwahati on Friday.

All the stars have been escorted amid tight security and have been given an easy passage to reach their respective hotels.

The Filmfare Award will be held at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Saturday. The ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

The programme is scheduled to start at 6 pm and the venue will have a seating capacity of about 7,000 seats.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are scheduled to attend the award ceremony.

In addition to the Big B and King Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani and Radhika Apte are going to attend the event in the city.

Officials at Vivanta by Taj here told reporters that Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aryan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have already checked into the hotel.

The organisers also informed that Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Faizal, Manish Paul, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hedgre and Parineeti Chopra are also reaching Guwahati for the event.

The organisers are also trying to finalize the attendance of Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

About 150 Assamese performers, including Aimee Baruah, Gayatri Mahanta and Sita Moni Lakhar will perform in the event. Guwahati Police have made a detailed arrangement for smooth flow of traffic around the venue.

Only those vehicles having valid car passes shall be allowed entry into the stadium. All spectators will enter via gate 1A, 1B and 1C.

A total of 27 parking places have been earmarked outside the stadium, police officials informed.

“This is my second visit in Assam. First time I had been here for ISL and it feels great to be here and definitely we will rock the show. Let people see the potential of Northeast as northeast is known for football and this time, Filmfare is here and I am super-exited to be here once again,” said superstar Varun Dhawan.

While talking to the media Karan Johar said that he is super-excited for the show and he has flown from Mumbai only to meet the people of Assam and enjoy the show.

“This is not the first time I am visiting Guwahati. I am overwhelmed by the response of the people. We invite everyone to come for the award function and make it a memorable night,” said Vicky Kaushal.