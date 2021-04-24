Filmmaker Shankar Lall Goenka gets ‘Life Time Achievement’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 23: Filmmaker Shankar Lall Goenka has been honoured with ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ by the Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute for his outstanding contribution to the society, especially for treating the cancer patients.

Also considering his immense role in development of the Assamese cinema, the premier healthcare centre said Goenka has continuously been contributing significantly for uplifting the society.

“In recognition of your service, we are pleased to confer ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ to you for outstanding contribution to the society,” Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Director Dr A C Kataki said in a letter to Goenka.

The prestigious award will be handed over to Goenka on April 23 in Guwahati in front of an august gathering.

Goenka also announced that from this year onward, he will sponsor a national award that the BBCI will give to an individual for contributing outstandingly in the field of cancer disease.

The Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute highly appreciated Goenka’s financial contribution to the hospital to upgrade the 20-bedded day care chemotherapy ward and the multi-disciplinary tumour board room for combined decision of multi-disciplinary team of doctors for treatment of cancer patients.

Goenka contributed immensely to create public awareness for prevention and early detection of cancer. He also played an important role in the holistic recreational programmes for patients at BBCI such as bihu festivals, sigh seeing, musical events etc, a release said.

Mr Goenka is a leading filmmaker of Northeast and several of his films have bagged the National Award, besides getting recognitions at foreign festivals.