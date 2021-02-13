Films have a crucial role in guiding the society: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM distributes subsidy to film producers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: “Films have so much power to spread messages and bring about change in the society. Viewers find an escape from their reality in the world of cinemas as they laugh, cry and feel various emotions in the course of a film. Artistes and filmmakers wield great influence over the society and they must they play their roles in guiding the youth in the right direction.” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this on Saturday, while distributing subsidy to film producers under Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation (ASFFDC) at a programme held at CM Block conference hall at Janata Bhawan.

Notably, a total of 55 films including 45 feature films, 6 documentaries and 4 short films were selected for providing subsidy total worth Rs 1 core by ASFFDC in the first phase. The producers of the films, which were made during the period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2020, were provided subsidies for encouraging them in their filmmaking endeavors. Reminiscing his childhood experiences of watching films, Sonowal said that films had cast a spell during his formative years as he was in awe of those he saw in big screens and urged the filmmakers of the state to explore and highlight state’s potentials and natural beauty in front of the world. He also called on those engaged in filmmaking to focus on farmers so that young generation can be inspired with the determination and perseverance of the farmers in overcoming challenges.

Recalling how Jyotiprasad Agarwala made visionary initiative to make Assam’s first feature film ‘Joymoti’ way back in 1935 braving all odds, Sonowal said that Assam’s film industry has a glorious history and Joymoti was a true testament of women empowerment when Aideu Handique defied societal restrictions to act in a film. He stressed on the importance of science and technology in this age and called on the filmmakers to make concerted efforts to tell Assam’s stories to audiences worldwide.

Terming the artistes as messengers of god, the chief minister said they have great responsibility of setting the right examples before the young generation and guide the society through their creations. He also referred to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s song ‘jilikabo luitore paar’ and said that all sections of the society must join hands to develop the state at a rapid pace.

Cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley said that his department has been striving to encourage the filmmakers of the state through a plethora of steps like importing of filming equipment from Germany which would be provided on rent at subsidized rates to filmmakers here. He called for initiatives by all stakeholders for making the state a hub of cinema production in the entire south east Asia.

Chairperson of ASFFDC Suman Haripriya, in her welcome address, informed about various steps taken by the corporation like submitting of proposals for setting up filmmaking training institutes at each district headquarter, production of a feature film by Rima Das etc. She also underlined the employment generation potential of film industry and said that steps have been taken to develop the Assamese film industry.