Final Electoral Roll of Assam Published

HT Bureau

SILCHAR, Jan 5: In accordance with the Guidelines of the Election Commission of India with the rest of the state, the final publication of the electoral Roll in connection with special summary revision of photo electoral roll for the 7 constituencies of Cachar district have been published on Wednesday here in Silchar.

Addressing the media persons at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office, district development commissioner and incharge deputy commissioner, Cachar, Rajib Roy said, “A total of 12,90,350 voters including 6,49,260 male voters, 6,41,071 female voters and 19 transgender voters are there in all 7 constituencies of Cachar district out of which in LA 9, Silchar, the numbers of voters are 2,34,099 which include 1,14,532 male voters and 1,19,559 female voters, in 10 Sonai the total voters are 1,84,901 including 92,650 male and 92,245 female voters.”

“In 11 Dholai ,the total numbers of voters are 1,90,963 out of which 97,687 are male voters and 93,257 are female voters. In 13 Lakhipur constituency the total numbers of voters are 1,67,415, out of which 84,898 are male voters and 82,515 are female voters. In 14 Borkhola, the total numbers of voters are 1,55,046 out of which 78,080 are male voters and 76,966 are female voters, in 15 Katigorah constituency the total numbers of voters are 1,93,454, out of which 99,028 are male voters and 94,424 are female voters,” mentioned DDC Roy.

Elaborating on the details of addition, deletion and correction as per final electoral roll on January 5 over previous draft e-roll published on January 1, 2021, Roy said, “23,818 numbers of voters have been added while 4,360 numbers of voters have been deleted from the previous draft e-roll as on November 1, 2021 in all the 7 constituencies of Cachar district.

He further informed that in the district, a total of 29,247 voters fall under the age group of 18 to 19; 3,63,272 under the age group of 20 to 29; 3,02,974 voters under the age group of 30 to 39; 2,50,348 under the age group of 40 to 49; 1,82,345 under the age group of 50 to 59; 1,03,820 under the age group 60 to 69; 43,714 under the age group of 70 to 79; 12,553 under the age group of 80 to 89; 1,850 under the age group of 90 to 99 and 127 voters are there over 100 years of age, as per data received.

DDC Roy further stated that a total of 3,566 are D-voters in the Cachar district out of which 1,636 are male D-voters and 1,930 are female D-voters in all the 7 constituencies.

While sharing her reaction, Election officer, Navanita Hazarika said, “As directed by ECI and CEO Assam, on January 5, 2022, we made a formal announcement of the final publication of Electoral Roll for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll with respect to 01.01.2022 as qualifying date.”

“Total electors as per Summary Revision, 2022 is 12,90,350. Updation of Electoral Roll is a continuous process, so I request the young generation who have entered 18 years of age to register their names for inclusion in the Electoral Roll. Also, if anybody has expired, or has shifted to a new place permanently or has been absent for a long time, their family members can apply for deletion of their names from the Electoral Roll,” she added.

“They can log on to www.nvsp.in for (Form No.6) inclusion or (Form No.7) deletions, (Form No.8) for corrections in Voter Id cards, (Form No 001) for issuing duplicate Voter Id cards in case somebody lost their voter Id or some corrections were done through Form 8,” Hazarika quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that these electoral rolls have been prepared with reference to 01/01/2022 as qualifying date and in accordance with the registration of electors Rules, 1960 and the copies of the said electoral rolls of 9- Silchar legislative assembly constituency, 10-Sonai legislative assembly, 11- Dholai legislative assembly, 12-Udharbandh legislative assembly, 13-lakhipur legislative assembly, 14-Borkhola legislative assembly and 15-Katigorah legislative assembly with the lists of amendments have been duly published.

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed, ACS held a meeting with the representatives of the political parties and media persons to notify final publication of integrated photo electoral rolls for 16-haflong (ST) LAC with reference to 1st January, 2022 as the qualifying date and in accordance with registration of electors, 1960.

Copy of electoral rolls was published on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the video conference hall of the DC office. This copy will be available for inspection at the district election office and all designated locations in each polling station as informed by the deputy commissioner. The list can also be referred to digitally through the mobile application voters’ helpline.

The voters may now check their voter details in the Electoral Rolls, 2022 available with their respective BLOs of the concerned polling stations. According to the electoral roll 1,48,982 voters are registered in Haflong with the inclusion of 3,198 new voters.

KOKRAJHAR: As per instruction of the Election Commission of India, the District Election officer (DEO) and deputy commissioner (DC), Kokrajhar Varnali Deka on Wednesday informed that the final photo electoral rolls for 30 – Kokrajhar East (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) had been published.

Addressing a press meet held in the conference hall of Kokrajhar election office, DEO and Kokrajhar DC Varnali Deka apprised that the total number of voters in 30- Kokrajhar (ST) LAC had reached 1,86,640 with 91,945 male and 94,695 female voters with the increase of 523 voters since the publication of draft photo electoral rolls, as it was 1,86,117 voters with 91,906 male and 94,211 female voters during that time.

She also added that 5,338 number of voters had been added and 5,008 had been deleted during the process.

Additional deputy commissioner Rajiv Das and Election officer Sailen Das were also present in the event.

JORHAT: The increase in number of voters was 9,050 and the new voters included were 2,620 in the new electoral rolls of three legislative Assembly constituencies under Jorhat election district.

This was informed by Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman in a press meet in connection with publication of Final Photo Electoral Roll, 2022 in respect of 97-Dergaon (SC), 98-Jorhat & 102-Teok LACs under Jorhat election district, here on Wednesday.

Barman said that the voters as per Final E-Roll 2022 was 4,98,576 and the total forms accepted were 18,658 (Inclusion/Deletion/Correction).

Barman further said that deletion was 6,341 due to death, shifting or repeated voters.

He further said that as per direction of the Election Department, Assam “Xojaag Voter Football Competition” in connection with National Voters’ Day, 2022, a district level

football competition was held on January 4. Altogether 18 teams had participated in the competition.

GOSSAIGAON: In a press meet held at the Conference Hall of SDO-Civil office, Gossaigaon Masanda Pertin, SDO-Civil, Gossaigaon released the final draft of voter list of the 28 Gossaigaon and 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) Assembly Constituency falling under Gossaigaon District Election Office on Wednesday.

Masanda Pertin, IAS, SDO-Civil Gossaigaon said that from the past few days, the process of filing of claims and objections related to the electoral rolls, settlement of claims and objections, deletion of names or raising objections, any details, transfer of names from one polling station to other polling stations within the same constituency, etc., was going on.

As per the information received from the SDO-Civil office, Gossaigaon till filing of this report, the 28 Gossaigaon LAC comprised 1,92,076 voters while 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) had 1,87,312 voters respectively.

NAGAON: As per directives of the Election Commission of India, District Election officer, Nagaon published the final electoral rolls for 7 assembly constituencies – 82 Raha LAC, 83 Dhing LAC, 84 Batadroba LAC, 85 Rupahihat LAC, 86 Nagaon LAC, 87 Barhampur LAC and 88 Samaguri LAC under the Nagaon election district on Wednesday.

As per the final electoral rolls published by the district election officer, Nagaon, the names of a total of 13,86,632 voters of which 7,02,380 males, 6,84,218 females and 68 transgenders respectively were enrolled in the final electoral rolls for those 7 constituencies under the election district, an official release added.

It was also stated in the release that a total of 50,708 applicants claimed for inclusion in the electoral rolls out of which 48,290 claims were accepted.

TEZPUR: As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the final voter list of the Tezpur election district was published at the DC’s conference hall on Wednesday in a meeting held under the aegis of Sonitpur DC Bhupesh Chandra Das in presence of representatives of different political parties and media persons.

A total of 9,55,192 voters from 5 constituencies of Sonitpur district have been included in this final list and it has 4,70,119 male voters, 4,75,054 female voters and 19 transgender voters.

It is to be noted that the list of voters in the district was amended from November 1 to November 30, with the addition of amendments to the list from December 1 to December 20. The final voter list has been published with the increase of 7,502 male and 11,384 female voters tallying an increase of total 18,886 voters in the district.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has adopted a number of programs aiming at creating awareness among the voters in line with the National Voters’ Day and building a responsible electorate. According to this programme, football, dance and music competitions are being held at the district, regional and state level from December 26, 2021 to January 23, 2022.

The results of this contest will be out and prizes will be distributed on January 25, 2022, on the day of National Voters’ Day. The meeting was attended by ADC Romi Baruah, Election officer Ashutosh Deka, CO Chariduar Revenue Circle Aditi Gogoi, among others.