Financial year 2020-21 an epoch-making year: CMD 

Duliajan, Sept 25: The Oil India Limited, country’s second largest Navaratna E&P Company in terms of total proved plus probable oil and Natural Gas reserves held its 62nd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) at its corporate office in Noida on Saturday.

The AGM was held on a virtual platform.

The AGM started with Sushil Chandra Mishra, CMD and directors and independent directors welcoming shareholders to the AGM.

In his address to the shareholders, Mishra described the financial year 2020-21 as an epoch-making year.

“History was scripted on March 26, 2021 when OIL, as part of its diversification strategy, enhanced its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd to 80.16 percent, thus making significant strides towards making OIL a vertically integrated Company,” Mishra said.

It was a matter of pride when two major projects of the company i.e. the Secondary Tank Farm with dehydration facility and effluent treatment plant project at Madhuban and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum were completed by PM Narendra Modi on Feb 22, 2021, Mishra said.

In his address to the stakeholders of the Company, the CMD reported the significant highlight of the fiscal 2020-21, during which OIL reported revenue of Rs. 10,561 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 1,741.59 crore.

He further said that the Company has made one gas discovery in Assam and has achieved Reserve Replacement Ratio of 1.16 under 2P category. CMD also highlighted that OIL has been awarded 25 blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) round covering an area of 48796 sq. Km. These acreages are in the state of Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, Tripura, Orissa and offshore areas in Andaman and Konkan area.

The company has also been awarded two blocks in the last fiscal in Tripura and KG offshore in Discovered Small Field bid round ll.

Acknowledging the tremendous support from all stakeholders during the period of Baghjan Blowout of Well no 5, CMD OIL said that after a series of struggles the company has successfully capped, killed and abandoned the well on December 3, 2020.

In case of renewals i.e. solar and wind power plants, the CMD has informed that the total installed capacity of these plants is 188.10 MW and as on March 31, 2021 consisting of 174.10 MW of wind projects and 14 MW of solar projects. Total revenue generated from these assets were 123.08 crore.

On the City Gas Distribution (CGD) front, the CMD further informed that during the year, HPOIL Gas Private Limited (HOGPL)”, the JVC wherein OIL and HPCL hold equal shares invested Rs. 103 crore capex in Ambala-Kurukshetra districts and Kolhapur district GA. The JVC is now operating 14 CNG stations in the GAs.

During FY 2020-21, HOGPL earned Rs 9.64 cr revenue by selling 1685087 Kg of CNG. Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL), another JVC among Oil India Ltd, Assam Gas Company Ltd and GAIL Gas Ltd wherein OIL holds 26% stake, has started domestic pipe natural gas supply in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts GAs with 270 nos. domestic connections.

OIL’s Pipeline network too contributed to overall revenue of the company and during 2020-21, the trunk pipeline transported 5.97 MMT of crude oil and the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline transported 1.699 MMT of petroleum products. Total revenue generated from Pipeline transportation stands at Rs 361.45 crore during the year. Our Company is also an active partner in

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) with 20% stake. IGGL has been formed for construction of the North-East Gas Grid Pipeline and to improve the gas supply connectivity to all the state capitals of eight North Eastern states.

CMD focused on the fact that in the age of exponentially growing technologies, the company is taking major strides towards proliferation of these cutting- edge digital technologies across its E&P activities with the objective of enhancing efficiency, productivity and safety. A focused program called DRIVE was launched through which certain high impact technological innovations were identified, which are now in various stages of implementation, particularly in areas of drilling, production, maintenance, logistics and procurement, Sushil Chandra Mishra informed.

Giving an account of Oil India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, CMD highlighted that OIL has been at the forefront of India’s combined fight against prevention of Covid-19 through its CSR. He also mentioned about OIL’s CSR initiatives that impacts critical thrust areas of society, namely Healthcare, Education, Sustainable livelihood, Rural infrastructure, Skill development, Women empowerment etc. and OIL’s commitment to different flagship programmes of the Government of India like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Skill India, PM-CARES Fund, Transformation of Aspirational Districts etc.

Regarding overseas operations, CMD informed that OIL’s E & P portfolio is spread over 08 countries covering Russia, USA, Venezuela, Mozambique, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Libya and Gabon. During 2020-21, production from overseas assets corresponding to OIL’s participating Interest in these assets stood at 2.10 MMTOE. The Company received Cumulative Dividends from the producing overseas assets of TAAS-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha LLC (TYNGD) and Vankorneft of USD 519.4 Mn till March 31 of this year.

