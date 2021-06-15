FINER ushering fight against Covid-19 in Assam 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: Federation of Industry and Commerce of the North Eastern Region (FINER), the apex industry of Northeastern region, has been playing a foremost role in the fight against Covid-19.

Under the leadership of Pabitra Buragohain, president-FINER, members of the organisation have collectively donated Rs. 36,00,100 (Thirty-six lakh one hundred) to the CM-Relief fund.

Amid the fight against the pandemic, FINER has managed to reach out to different parts of lower Assam to provide relief materials to the misfortune families that are hit most. FINER president along with board members, Rajeev Agarwal, Anupam Deka, Biswajit Hazarika and Amrit Deorah have extended their help to far-flung areas of Kamrup, Darrang, Bura-Mayang, Chanaka and Dhekiyajuli, where more than 500 families were benefited.

Additionally, the organisation has provided masks and other relief materials to the North-East Film and Video Technicians Association and orphanages across the state.

FINER has pledged to reach out to the rural areas of Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong where relief material and oxygen concentrators will be distributed. Further, 500 PPE kits were provided to frontline Covid warriors in Haflong.