FIR against bank officials in fraudulent withdrawal of funds

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 3: Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati has filed an FIR against officials of Gar-Ali branch of Central Bank of India at the Jorhat Police Station on Thursday in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 75 lakh from Jorhat district administration’s account.

Dipak Bora, a clerk who was under suspension since July last year in the Jorhat DC’s office during August-September period in 2019 allegedly withdrew Rs 77.80 lakh in connivance with the bank officials as per the FIR.

Bora was placed under suspension by Jorhat DC on July 23, 2019 on charges of swindling over Rs 2 lakh deposited by candidates during Panchayat polls in December 2018 as security deposits.

Last week Korati filed an FIR at the Jorhat Police Station against Bora, a former senior assistant posted at the development branch of the Jorhat DC’s office, accusing him of forging her and Financial and accounts officer (Jorhat) Bandana Devi’s signatures on six cheques and withdrawing money from contingency and consultancy head of the City Infrastructure Development Fund of the administration.

A case (No:3620/2019) under Sections 120(B),409,420,419,468 of IPC was registered against Bora on charges of cheating and forgery at the police station following filing of the FIR.

Police are looking out for Bora who has flown the coop. The two FIRs have been clubbed together.

Speaking to media-persons at the DC’s conference room here, Korati said that the manner in which Bora had illegally withdrawn government money, it could not be ruled out that bank officials were also involved.

Pointing out the gross violation of norms and rules in the withdrawals by Bora, the deputy commissioner said that in the first place the cheques should not have been honoured as the specimen signature in the said account was of her predecessor Narayan Konwar when the withdrawal was reportedly made by Bora.

Korati said that she had intimated the bank for updating the specimen signature to operate the account on September 17, 2019 and the same was done on September 23. However, Bora withdrew the money, as per bank records prior to her updating the specimen signature.

“How could bank authorities pay money against cheques without having the specified signature of the authorised person, which was the previous DC in this case,” Korati questioned.

She further said that the bank authorities in reply to the notice served by the Jorhat district administration had failed to provide the account-linked mobile phone number supposed to be mentioned in the account opening form as per “Know Your Customer” rules.

“If no mobile phone number was filled up in the account-opening form then how is it that the account was allowed to be functional,” the deputy commissioner observed.

She said that whenever there is a transaction in a bank account, especially withdrawal, a message is received in the mobile phone number registered with the bank, which has to be filled up in the account-opening form.

Korati further said when a big amount was being withdrawn by producing cheques shown to be issued by Jorhat Deputy Commissioner from the said account in which all earlier transactions were done through NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) mode then bank authorities should have verified about the matter with the district administration authorities after receiving cheques for withdrawal of money.

Korati said that the fraudulent withdrawals from the said account came to light last month when she applied for a cheque book to make certain payments for GST and the pass book was updated.

Dipak Bora was under investigation by police on suspicion of being involved in the mysterious fire that broke out in Room No 55 housing the Development branch in first floor of a building (Part of DC office complex) on February 19 last year. Several important files and computer sets got destroyed in the fire.