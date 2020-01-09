FIR against man for extra marital affair

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 9: A woman has filed an FIR with Kokrajhar police station against her husband after she allegedly caught her husband involved in an extra marital affair. The affair came to light after a video went viral in social media of her husband in a compromising position with a girl inside a pharmacy.

According to the wife’s case with police, a married person, identified as Rupesh Rakshit, who owns a pharmacy along the Vivekananda Path in Kokrajhar town and is a resident of Ward No.2 has been involved in an extra marital affair with a girl inside his pharmacy since few months. The girl was reportedly engaged as sales person in the pharmacy owned by Rakshit.

Meanwhile, the locals apprehended Rakshit along with the girl on Wednesday and got them married through a social tradition.

However, the Police summoned the couple after Rakshit’s wife filed a case against him on Thursday.