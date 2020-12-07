FIR lodged against Ajmal, Markazul Ma’arif for offshore funding sources

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 6: Right wing leader Satya Ranjan Borah on Sunday filed an FIR against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and his NGO Markazul Ma’arif in Hojai police station for violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in connection with suspected terror link with offshore funding sources.

Police have registered a case No 848/2020 under Section 120B/124A/420 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 13 of Foreign Exchange Maintenance Act and Section 33 (a) (b) of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

On the basis of a report by an NGO- ‘Legal Rights Observatory’ (LRO), Bora alleged that Ajmal and his NGO Markazul Ma’arif have been funded by some foreign agencies which are related to funding different Islamic terrorist groups across the world.

In the FIR, Bora alleged that the funds have been spent by Ajmal and his NGO in spreading their political activities under the banner of AIUDF and also in other anti-national and anti-social activities by violating the relevant laws of the land.

In the FIR, Bora requested the police to forward the information to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other Central agencies to probe into the allegations.

On Friday, Borah has filed an FIR against Ajmal Foundation, an NGO run by Ajmal for suspected terror related offshore funding sources. The complaint was filed at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

However, Ajmal denied all such allegations and termed it to be politically motivated and are meant to malign the image of his party.

Ajmal said they would take legal action against the LRO and the BJP leader for maligning the image of his party and NGO.