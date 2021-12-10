Fire Breaks Out in Warehouse in Guwahati’s Lalmati Today

HT DESK

A major fire broke out in a warehouse in Lalmati, Guwahati, on Friday. The fire incident took place near the National Highway-37.

As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in the early morning hours due to a short circuit.

Soon after the news, locals had informed the police and fire extinguisher department. Two fire brigades were on the spot to extinguish the fire.

Basistha police were present for investigation regarding the fire that broke out.

The major fire caused severe damage to the properties of the warehouse. Goods and property worth lakhs were reduced to ashes.

However, no casualties have been reported.