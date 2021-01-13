First batch of Covid-19 vaccine for Assam, M’laya reaches Guwahati  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines for Assam and Meghalaya has arrived in Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on Tuesday evening.

The first consignment of Covid vaccine was reached here from Pune for Assam and Meghalaya, a senior official of Airport Authority of India- North Eastern Region (AAI-NER) here said.

A Spicejet freighter ferried over 730 kg of cargo in 20 boxes having vaccine doses to be distributed for Assam and Meghalaya. The cargo boxes were received by the AAI cargo wing (Airports Authority of India Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd.) AAICLAS at the domestic cargo complex, Guwahati Airport.

“We are very much equipped to transport Covid vaccine to different parts of the Northeast. The LGBI Airport has been marked as the nodal point of distribution of vaccine for the region, and we will fully cooperate with all the agencies in timely distribution of the vaccine through air cargo,” AAI-NER executive director M. Suresh told reporters here.

“Our cargo wing at Guwahati has readied up its infrastructure and have marked pick up points for effective and smooth flow of consignment,” he added.

A total of 20 boxes having vaccine close to 2,40,000 doses was delivered at Guwahati airport out of which 17 are for Assam and 3 for Meghalaya. Each box has 12,000 dose of vaccine. The flight No. SG 7715 arrived at 4.58 pm from Pune via Kolkata and departed for Hyderabad.

These boxes were handed over to the state health department for further distribution with 9 minutes of arrival.

“The cargo complex at Guwahati airport has made all possible arrangements for smooth dispersal of vaccine for its destination. Cold storage, dedicated pick-up points, help desk, exchange points, entry-exit and sanitisation area are some of them,” Suresh said.

Ramesh Kumar, airport director, LGBI Airport, said, “It’s a proud moment for all of us that we, at Northeast have received the first batch of Covid vaccine. It is always a pleasure to be a part of such important task for the country. We are hopeful that AAI in coordination with our stakeholders and partners, will effectively deliver vaccine doses to all state governments,” he said.

Airport Cargo (AAICLAS) team led by in-charge N. Basha over all coordinated the consignment.

The officials from state health department, CISF chief of LGBI Airport, airline staff, state traffic police, cold storage chain members and representatives from other stakeholders were present at the airport to receive and coordinate for the vaccine boxes.