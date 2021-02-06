First safety driving education centre inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: State transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated a Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) at district transport office of Kamrup (M), Betkuchi here on Saturday.

This is the first centre of its kind in the state. The centre has been inaugurated during the ongoing road safety month from January 18 to February 17.

Recognizing the importance of educating new Guwahati riders and drivers on road safety before they get their learner licence, this centre has been established by the transport department in association with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Stressing upon the importance of road safety, Patowarysaid, “In 2020, Assam witnessed 6593 accidents leading to 2629 deaths and 5279 injuries. In 2019, there were 8350 accidents, 3208 deaths and 7473 injuries. Lack of knowledge of road safety and its violation are some of the major causes of accidents. It is saddening to know that road accidents have taken more lives than COVID-19 in India. Only the family who faces road fatalities can understand the pain of untimely deaths of near and dear ones.”

He underlined the fact that road safety can be achieved only through the combined and coordinated efforts on the part of the government, society and other stakeholders.

Appreciating the efforts of Honda for partnering in this initiative to raise road safety awareness, Patowary stated, “All transport companies should contribute their CSR funds and coordinate with respective DTOs to conduct awareness drives on road safety guidelines among the general public.”

He added that that the companies must also distribute road safety glow stickers to the new vehicle owners at its dealership showrooms as per guidelines of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.

“The Herculean task that employees of transport department performed during the lockdown period from receiving goods trains, engaging labourers, transporting trucks, facilitating movement of people is truly commendable,” acknowledged the minister. Having proven that they can work hard, the Minister called upon the officials and employees to build a legacy of success stories during their tenure.

In the Safety Driving Education Centre, Honda will impart training on road safety, traffic rules and road disciplines for all two-wheeler and four wheeler learner license applicants. The free-of-cost training will educate learner license applicants through theory session on road rules and regulations, road signs and markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear and posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes. This will be followed by a practical training on Honda’s virtual road safety simulator to increase an applicant’s risk prediction ability before they start riding/driving on roads. The certificate of participation in road safety training will enable learner licence applicants to proceed further with their Learner Licence Registration in the city.

Apart from releasing a souvenir on road safety, 15 beneficiaries were distributed vehicles under Mukhyo Mantri Grammyo Paribahan Asoni by the transport minister in the event. A street play on road safety was also enacted. Numeous students from various schools participated in the programme which was also attended by Commissioner of Transport, Adil Khan; secretary Pabitra Ram Khaund; head of Road Safety Lead Agency, Ratul Pathak, deputy secretary, Ankur Bharali; Prabhu Nagaraj, senior vice president – Brand and Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd and other senior officials.