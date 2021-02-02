First session of MBBS begins at Diphu Medical College

Six new medical colleges to be set up in Charaideo, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Goalpara and Karimganj

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 2: The first academic session of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) began formally in the presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The DMCH is the sixth medical college of the state. The state government is planning to set up six more medical colleges in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the base for building two medical colleges at Charaideo and Biswanath Chariali on February 7. Four more medical colleges in Dhemaji, Morigaon, Goalpara and Karimganj are on the anvil.

“We have aimed at making Assam one of the best and developed states of India. The new generation should work hard and concentrate on studies to realise these dreams,” Sonowal said inaugurating the academic session.

He stated that though Karbi Anglong district was created in 1951, the district witnessed momentum in development since 2016 after the BJP-led government came to power.

Sonowal said that the DMCH would bring about unprecedented changes in the overall health care scenario in the hill districts of the state.

Sonowal said that DMCH is the result of a series of challenges. He said that the Medical College and Hospital in Diphu would bring about qualitative changes in rendering accessible, affordable and advanced heath care facilities in the hill districts.

He also said that the BJP-led government in the state after coming to power in 2016 gave unprecedented thrust for the equal development of all districts. “As a result of this the hill districts have gained never before momentum for the expeditious development of the state,” he added.

The chief minister also said that peace has returned to Karbi Anglong district and as a result of which progress has become visible in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Today is a day of happiness for me. I am fortunate to witness the arrangements and development of four medical colleges set up in Assam in the last decade at Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat and Diphu.”

Sarma had laid the foundation stone of DMCH on January 19, 2011 when he was the health minister in Tarun Gogoi-led government.

“After the laying of foundation stone, elections in Assam took place. I became health minister again and started the construction of Diphu Medical College. I left the health department or council of ministers following turn of political events. Probably within 15 days of assuming the office of health minister again in 2016, I visited this site. The project was almost abandoned then,” Sarma said.

Sarma stated that in the last four years, not only the construction of the medical college gained impetus, but also the road connectivity to the college witnessed unprecedented development.

In his address, HAD minister Sum Ronghang said, “I thanked the CM and health minister for the medical college in Diphu. Now that there is a medical college I request the chief minister for the introduction of Science stream in more colleges in Karbi Anglong. I also request that Karbi medium schools in the hilly district be provincialised.”

In his address, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang thanked the chief minister and health minister for setting up of the medical college and for the development in general in the hill district while welcoming the students.

Earlier, principal secretary to health and family welfare, Samir Kumar Singha said that the government of India’s approval for the college was got within a record time of two months. There will be more than 1700 MBBS seats in the next 2-3 years and Assam will no more be depended on other states for medical education.

Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Joyram Englang, Dr.Mansing Rongpi, Dr. Numol Momin, principal of Diphu Medical College Prof. Sumitra Hagjer, EMs Amar Sing Tisso, Mangal Sing Timung, Prodip Diphusa, Jagat Sing Engti, Lunsing Teron were also present at the inauguration of the 1st Academic Session of the medical college.