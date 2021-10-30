Fish Knowledge Bank: A prospective project on the anvil     

AAU joins hands with APART for upcoming initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: The Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is developing a Fish Knowledge Bank with the joint support of Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) and the Department of Fisheries, Government of Assam.

The main objective of the Fish Knowledge Bank is to develop an App exclusively for fisheries where all the information can be obtained digitally from technology to inputs and from data to address.

“The Fish Knowledge Bank will cover technology, success stories, schemes, recent development on aquaculture, annual production, data wise report, market information, export-import data, better management practices and address for hatcheries, feed dealer, input supplier, etc,” said a Fisheries development officer.

Apart from AAU, College of Fisheries, ARIASS and Department of Fisheries, all other ICAR organisations, KVKs, AFDC, FISHFED, research stations, concerned academic institutions and leading progressive entrepreneurs will also be the participant constituents of the upcoming Fish Knowledge Bank.

Meanwhile, a day-long workshop to develop as well finalise the contents of Fish Knowledge Bank was held at the College of Fisheries at Raha on Thursday. director of Research, AAU, Dr AK Bhattacharya graced the event as chief guest.

Managing director, FISHFED cum nodal officer, APART (Fisheries), Dr. Dhrubajyoti Sharma, who was an invitee to the Writeshop, revealed that the formal launching of the Fish Knowledge Bank would take place by 31st December this year, as targeted.