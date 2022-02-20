Fishing Community Protests Against Longsai Beel Occupation

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 19: Numerous people of the fishing community of the villages near the Longsai beel near Desangmukh brought out a protest rally on Friday and blocked the Dekabarua Ali in protest against excavation of a huge fishing tank in the beel and blocking the canal running along the beel by a person named Ratneswar Taye. District officials from Sivasagar rushed to the spot and persuaded the people to clear the road for the traffic and assured them that the legal side of the matter would be looked into properly.

Jitu Das, Trailukya Das and Pawan Das on behalf of the agitating people submitted a memorandum to Sivasagar deputy commissioner on Feb 10 to address their grievance and informed the administration that people of the locality had long been relying on the beel as the only source of income and sustenance.