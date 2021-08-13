Fit India Freedom Run to be held in Udalguri 

UDALGURI, Aug 12: A Fit India Freedom Run will be organized in Udalguri to mark the 75th year of Independence. To this end, the Udalguri district will mobilize in the villages with the help of 75 to 100 volunteers. The freedom run will cover 75 villages in the district. The theme of this freedom run is ‘Peoples Participation to Peoples Movement’. There are approximately 350 clubs in the Udalguri district and through mobilizing these clubs the freedom run will be organized at the village level too. The freedom run will be organized on September 11 in Udalguri, this was stated by SR Dev, the deputy director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Udalguri. Dev has asked for people’s participation in making this event a grand success. The program will commence from Friday in 75 districts of India and in Assam it will begin from Sivasagar.