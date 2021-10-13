Five alleged IED planters arrested in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Oct 12 (NNN): At least five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in planting an IED bomb in front of the National People’s Party (NPP) office.

Informing this here on Tuesday, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that a total of five arrests have been made including the individual who allegedly placed the bomb outside the office.

He said that possibly more arrests will be made in the next 24 or 48 hours.

A member of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) identified as Ksan Kharkongor from the Umphyrnai area was arrested on Thursday last week.

This was after the banned outfit had claimed responsibility for planting the IED outside the NPP office.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui had said that preliminary investigation has revealed he (Kharkongor) was involved in placing the bomb in that area.

On the other hand, the chief minister said, “Police will of course look at all the angles and will do their investigation.”

Meanwhile, security in and around the NPP office has been enhanced.