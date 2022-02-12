Five Cattle Smugglers Nabbed At Gaurisagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 11: Sivasagar police arrested four notorious cattle smugglers Najmul Hussain, Rahim Ali and Izzajul Ali of Samguri, Nagaon besides their local guides Ramjan Ali (Gaurisagar) and a youth from Demow from a line hotel in Gaurisagar on Thursday night while they were chalking out a plan to pilot a vehicle with stolen cows from near Desang Halowating area.

Police recovered a Swift Dzire car (AS-01-DN-4307), four mobile phones and Rs 2.5 lakh rupees in cash from their possession.

The gang during interrogation, revealed their link with inter-state notorious mafia Moinutddin Ahmed, Jehirul Islam, Harun Bhunya and Ahidul Ali of Khatowal, Nagaon district.