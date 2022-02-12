Five Cattle Smugglers Nabbed At Gaurisagar

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Feb 11: Sivasagar police arrested four notorious cattle smugglers Najmul Hussain, Rahim Ali and Izzajul Ali of Samguri, Nagaon besides their local guides Ramjan Ali (Gaurisagar) and a youth from Demow from a line hotel in Gaurisagar on Thursday night while they were chalking out a plan to pilot a vehicle with stolen cows from near Desang Halowating area.
Police recovered a Swift Dzire car (AS-01-DN-4307), four mobile phones and Rs 2.5 lakh rupees in cash from their possession.
The gang during interrogation, revealed their link with inter-state notorious mafia Moinutddin Ahmed, Jehirul Islam, Harun Bhunya and Ahidul Ali of Khatowal, Nagaon district.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.