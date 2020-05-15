Five containment zones declared in Fancy Bazaar 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: A day after 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city’s business hub Fancy bazaar, five new places have been declared as containment zones across the city.

15 persons tested COVID-19 positive. They were related to Mangu Sawhney, who used to work in a potato godown at Fancy Bazaar area.

Among the 15 positive people, there was a barber who used to work near the godown. All of them were in quarantine and immediately rushed to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

The encircling area of Hotel Rajkamal at Fancy Bazaar and its nearby localities within a 1-kilometre radius has been declared as containment zone by the district administration.

Kumarpara (Near Kumar Nursing Home), Santipur, Fatasil Ambari and Railway Traffic Colony, Panbazar have been classified as containment zones by an order of the Kamrup (metro) district administration on Thursday.

On May 8, the district administration declared five containment zones in the city — two boys hostels at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, Amiya Nagar and Regional Dental College.

The first case in the state was reported from Barak Valley on March 31. The patient was identified as Jamaluddin a 52-year-old man who has been suffering from cancer. He attended the conference of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz (Delhi) and did not report to the authorities after their return to Assam.

Later he was tested positive at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. After undergoing treatment for over a month he was released on May 6.