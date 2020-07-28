Five held in Kheroni on murder charge

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 27: Five youths have been arrested in connection with a murder of a 20-year-old youth at Bormatihula under Kheroni police station in West Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

According to sources, the youth Jitendra Ram (20) was killed and his body was hanged from a tree inside Amreng Reserve Forest on Sunday. All of them were guarding the village from wild pachyderms on Saturday night.

Jitendra’s family lodged an FIR with Kheroni police station when he did not return home. Instead his colleagues informed the family that Jitendra returned home around 3 am of Sunday.

Later, police recovered Jitendra’s body hanging from a tree at Amreng Reserve Forest. The body bore cut marks in several places.

The police have picked up Sandesh Marak (25), Anulekh Marak (17), Jirim Marak (17), Sriram Biswas and Subudh Rajbhar (22), who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A case No 109/20 has been registered under sections 302, 21 and 34 of IPC in this connection.