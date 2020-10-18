Five killed in Shillong bypass road mishap

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Oct 17: At least five persons including four women were killed after they were hit by a truck at the Shillong bypass in East Khasi Hills district on Saturday morning.

District police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger said at about 8 am, a truck (UP51-AT-2949) loaded with shredded bamboo while proceeding from Mawryngkneng towards Guwahati dashed against a dumper truck (ML-05R-4937) at Umkhen bridge, Thangshalai along the Shillong bypass road.

As a result, the truck went and hit the five persons. Four women died on the spot while a 52-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Balarihun Kharkongor (27), Gracefully Nongbri (23), Banteibha Bina (20), Shantilang Nongbri (28) and Korbarsing Kharduid (52). All of them are from Thangshalai village.

The SP said that the driver of the truck has fled away and necessary action is being taken to apprehend him. He also informed that a case has been registered at the Mawryngkneng police station.

Earlier, the SP city, SP traffic and additional SP traffic have also visited the place of occurrence.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the four women were working in a tea stall located along the roadside while the man was waiting for a cab when the ill-fated incident took place.