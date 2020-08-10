Five more die due to COVID-19, toll 145

Free pulse oximeters to Guwahati patients under home isolation: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/DIPHU/TEZPUR, Aug 9: Five more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, taking the death toll to 145, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Two of the deceased are from Kamrup (Rural) and one each from Morigaon, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

“Five more #COVID patients have succumbed to their infections today~ Late Rafiq Ali (66) & Late Mahendra Deka (90) of Kamrup Rural; Late Ramapati Devi (60) of Morigaon; Late Gobinda Das (32) of Tinsukia and Late Rijumoni Gohain (47) of Dibrugarh,” Sarma tweeted.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in the state have gone up to 58,837 after 1123 fresh positive cases were reported on Sunday night. The state now has 18,098 active cases of the virus with 40,591 recoveries, 145 deaths and 3 migrated.

Of the fresh cases, 240 were reported from Kamrup (M) and 121 from Jorhat. The state has conducted 24,492 tests in last 24 hrs clocking a positivity rate of 4.58%, Himanta informed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that the state government has decided to provide pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen saturation free of cost to patients who prefer to stay in home isolation in Guwahati city from August 10 (Monday).

Along with pulse oximeters, the patients will also get first-line supportive medicine for free, he also said.

In this regard, a Tele Medicine service will be activated for the patients through 104 which will be will expanded to other places soon, the minister further said.

It is to be noted that, Kamrup (M) has turned out to be a COVID hotspot with cases of the virus increasing at a rapid pace as large scale testing is being conducted in the city. So far, 16,105 positive cases have been reported from the district with over 50 fatalities.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had informed through Twitter that the positivity rate of the COVID-19 cases in Guwahati has seen a downward trend from 18% to 4.5% between July 16 to August 8.

“The number of positive cases per day is also slowing down. Need to maintain this trend for a few more weeks,” he pointed out.

Notably, the Centre on Saturday had directed States and Union Territories (UTs) with high caseload and higher Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of corona cases to focus on preventing and reducing novel Covid mortality.

Meanwhile, a grand event will be organised on Monday to felicitate healthcare workers who decided to donate their plasma after recovering from coronavirus infection.

“Large number of healthcare workers who got infected by #coronavirus have decided to donate their plasma after getting cured. A grand event is being organised on Monday, August 10 to felicitate them. Reviewed preparations for the same,” Himanta said in a tweet on Sunday.

Twenty more test positive in KA

Twenty people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday. On the other hand nine were discharged from Covid Care Centre, Taralangso after they tested negative.

With this the total number cases in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong is 432. Karbi Anglong has now 190 active cases and 238 patients have recovered.

To prevent the further spread of the virus, Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) in cooperation with the district administration has carried out sanitisation of Diphu town market area. DC, ACS, Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha, Chairman, DMB, Rah Kro, RSS, Bibhak Pracharak, Harsing Teron, and others participated in the sanitization.

Death reported from TMCH, Tezpur

A person succumbed to infections due to COVID-19 at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The department of health had declared that for the last six days the patient was in ICU and plasma was administered into his body. The patient was identified as Sanjib Bhuyan (58) from Golaghat but now he permanently settled at Deka Baruah Chuburi 4km away from Tezpur. With this death, the fatalities due to the virus in the district have now increased to 3 till Sunday evening. 13 more people were found positive in the district out of 600 people tasted so far. Active cases in the district stand at 982 and total case is 2095.