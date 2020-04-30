Five more test COVID-19 positive, number touches 42

Bongaigaon becomes red zone; Golaghat, Nalbari go green

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 30: Five more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Karimganj and Bongaigaon districts taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 42 on Thursday.

One person from Karimganj, secondary contact of a Nizamuddin Markaz attendee, has tested positive for #COVID19. State health minister Himnta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Thursday night.

“Alert ~ One person from Karimganj, secondary contact of a #NizamuddinMarkaz attendee, has tested positive for #COVID19. Total #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 42. (29 are discharged, 1 death, so active hospital cases 12.” Sarma said in the tweet.

The four patients tested positive from Bongaigaon are—Anupam Thakuria of Chaparakata, Dipak Mallik of Abhayapuri Amguri second part, babita Basfor of Swahid Bedi, and Meena Biswakarma of Railway Colony.

All of them will be treated at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 16-year girl tested COVID-19 positive.

“Four more #COVID positive cases are reported from Bongaingaon district. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 41. (29 are discharged, 1 death, so active hospital cases 11.),” Sarma said in another tweet.

Altogether 29 patients have been discharged from various hospitals. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 12.

The state has reported 42 positive cases for COVID-19 so far, including nine from Golaghat district, six from Morigaon, five each cases from Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, four from Nalbari, two from Karimganj and one each from South Salmara, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Cachar and Hailakandi districts.

The state has recorded one death from Hailakandi district due to COVID-19 complications on April 10.

After four persons tested positive, the state health department is likely to announce Bongaigaon district as Red Zone.

“We have decided to declare Bongaigaon district as Red Zone as the total number of positive cases in the district reached 5,” Sarma told reporters in Bogaigaon.

“All the four patients are without any contact history. Bongaigaon people should be careful. Because this is the first time in Assam,” the minister said.

“This is not an easy thing. People of Bongaigaon should be afraid of it. All of they should cooperate with the district administration,” he added.

Sarma chaired a meeting at Bongaigaon DC office along with his deputy Pijush Hazaika, ministers Chandan Brahma and Phani Bhusan Choudhury with deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Meanwhile, Bongaigaon deputy commissioner MS Lakshmi Priya said, “The areas where the patients have been found will be declared as containment and red zones. All the precautions will be strictly followed. We have already formed teams to find out the details of their contact. We request everyone to cooperate with the district administration.”

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday announced that the Golaghat and Nalbari districts will no longer remain Red Zone districts and will be become Green.

“There have been no fresh positive COVID-19 cases in Nalbari and Golaghat districts in the past 28 days. So we will remove restrictions such as buffer and containment zones as per health ministry protocol. Nalbari and Golaghat will become green zone districts,” Sarma said after a visit to Nalbari to take stock of the situation arising out of the spread of the pandemic.

Sarma also said that an official order will be issued by the government soon. However, people in both districts will have to maintain all lockdown rules as applicable across the country.

“I appeal to the people to take all precautions and use face masks and maintain social and physical distancing,” Sarma said. Nalbari and Golaghat along with Dhubri, Goalpara and Morigaon were categorised as Red Zone districts by the ministry of health and family welfare earlier this month.

There will now be four Red Zone districts in the state– Dhubri, Goalpara, Morigaon, and Bongaigaon where four people tested positive on Thursday.