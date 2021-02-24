Five students test positive for Covid-19 in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 24: Five students have been detected as Covid-19 positive on Wednesday at RNB civil hospital in Kokrajhar.

Notably, the students belong to Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar. A total of 123 persons underwent RAT tests where 5 were detected as Covid-19 positive and were immediately shifted to RNB civil hospital for treatment. The students who tested positive include from West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sivasagar and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, district administration Kokrajhar has announced CIT Kokrajhar as a containment zone after the detection of Covid-19 positive cases. On the other hand, deputy commissioner Bhaskar Phukan informed that necessary steps have been initiated for treatment of the students.