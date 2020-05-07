Five workers cross over Assam-Nagaland border, land up in ‘hell’

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 7: Quarantine for the five migrant workers who arrived all of a sudden from Nagaland to Lohpohia tea estate here on Tuesday evening has translated into a living hell.

With the district administration not willing to take them to a proper isolation facility and the tea estate unprepared to lodge them, the five who walked miles after crossing the Assam-Nagaland border at Mariani in Jorhat district have been left to languish for the next 12 days in the filthiest of conditions.

The manager in charge of Lohpohia tea estate Makhan Sharma said that the team sent by the district administration had conducted medical tests of the five, who had been put up at an abandoned office of the estate.

“We were unprepared for their arrival and had to put them up there as other workers objected to them being lodged with their respective families here in the lines or in any house in the workers lines,” he said.

Sharma said that the rooms in the abandoned office building would be cleaned up on Friday.

He further said that the garden hospital could not be given as a quarantine centre has other patients were going there for treatment. The isolation facility had only two beds and was attached to the nurses quarters, he further said.

“We have provided food and water to the five but have strictly warned them against taking for alcohol. We have also asked the workers not to provide the same,” he said.

Sharma further said that the administration has also refused to take them to the quarantine facility at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital due to scarcity of beds.

Unknown to the district administration five labourers had crossed the Assam Nagaland border at Mariani and walked about 25 kms to reach the Lohpohia tea estate on the Western outskirts of the district on Tuesday evening.

Their arrival resulted in a hue and cry among the workers of the garden who reportedly did not allow them to reside with their respective families and kept them in a dilapidated building at the estate.

An Assam Tea Tribes Students Association office bearer alleged that the district administration had ignored them after being informed about the matter soon after their arrival.

Rubul Ali, officer-in-charge of Pulibar police station, under which Lohpohia tea estate falls, said that as soon as he had been intimated about this by someone on Thursday. He had informed the Jorhat police station following which a team of security personnel accompanied by a sector magistrate, and a medical team, in charge had visited the place on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner Bipul Das affirmed that the workers had been quarantined at the estate itself.